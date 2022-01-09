Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas (LON:ECO) Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd. (LON:ECO) were up 3.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 21.15 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21 ($0.28). Approximately 234,615 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 613,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.37 ($0.27).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.68) price target on shares of Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, November 26th.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 19.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 23.64. The stock has a market capitalization of £41.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.15.

Eco (Atlantic) Oil & Gas Ltd., a development stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum, natural gas, and shale gas properties. The company holds interest in the Orinduik block comprising 1,800 square kilometers located in the Suriname Guyana basin, the Co-Operative Republic of Guyana; and four offshore petroleum licenses covering 25,000 square kilometers located in the Republic of Namibia.

