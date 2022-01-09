Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Short Interest Up 21.7% in December

Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 545,400 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the November 30th total of 448,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 467,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ECVT stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 0.89. Ecovyst has a 12 month low of $9.12 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ecovyst will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECVT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.86.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ecovyst in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Ecovyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

