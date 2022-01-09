Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Edap Tms S.A. (NASDAQ:EDAP) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 28.5% from the November 30th total of 29,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDAP. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 92.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,497,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,553,000 after acquiring an additional 718,460 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 11.5% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,208,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 58.3% during the second quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 164,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 60,578 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Edap Tms by 401.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 38,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. B. Riley dropped their target price on Edap Tms from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Edap Tms from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

EDAP opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. Edap Tms has a 52-week low of $5.00 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.34.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 0.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Edap Tms will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

