Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)’s stock price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.81. Approximately 13,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,526,689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.41.

EDIT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.89.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $6.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Editas Medicine news, EVP Lisa Anne Michaels sold 1,568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $60,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,660 shares of company stock valued at $596,761. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 67,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,385,000 after buying an additional 28,207 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

