eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $31.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $45.00. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on EHTH. Craig Hallum lowered shares of eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $62.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of eHealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of eHealth from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eHealth presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.55.

Shares of EHTH opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $642.07 million, a PE ratio of -26.16 and a beta of -0.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.29. eHealth has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $93.19.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.20 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that eHealth will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf acquired 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.97 per share, with a total value of $719,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Timothy C. Hannan sold 4,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.39, for a total transaction of $122,879.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 47,500 shares of company stock worth $1,300,785 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EHTH. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $36,918,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $17,504,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,825,000 after acquiring an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth $9,096,000. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $11,757,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc engages in the provision of Internet-based health insurance agency services for individuals, families, and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Medicare and Individual, Family, and Small Business. The Medicare segment consists primarily of commissions earned from sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans.

