Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is engaged in designing, developing and selling wearable robots or exoskeletons for the medical, military, industrial and consumer markets. The company’s operating segment consists of Engineering Services and Medical segments. It operates primarily in North America, Western Europe, the Middle East and South Africa. Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Richmond, California. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.90. Ekso Bionics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 10.50 and a quick ratio of 10.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.10. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 41.27% and a negative net margin of 115.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ekso Bionics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EKSO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 1,492.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Ekso Bionics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ekso Bionics by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 42,916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

