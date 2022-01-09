EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 52.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 10,212 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EME. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 114.8% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 539,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,501,000 after purchasing an additional 288,468 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,557,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $684,599,000 after purchasing an additional 217,107 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 133.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,454,000 after purchasing an additional 145,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

NYSE EME opened at $125.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.36 and a 52 week high of $135.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $126.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

