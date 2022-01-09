Empire Life Investments Inc. Acquires 681 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,615 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $5,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 373,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,602,000 after acquiring an additional 10,602 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. 73.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Truist upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.00.

SPR opened at $47.45 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.93 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $42.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.93.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.36). Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 65.08% and a negative net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $980.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

About Spirit AeroSystems

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

