Empire Life Investments Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,720 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares during the period. Micron Technology makes up approximately 1.9% of Empire Life Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $28,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Micron Technology by 98.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,223,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $159,176,000 after buying an additional 1,104,129 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Micron Technology by 564.4% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,203,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,237,000 after buying an additional 3,571,088 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 11.7% in the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 71,970 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 426,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,281,000 after purchasing an additional 60,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 110.8% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 25,495 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays cut their price target on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.97.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $348,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 28,284 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,479 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $94.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.67. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $105.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

