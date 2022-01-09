Empire Life Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Empire Life Investments Inc. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,418 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Water Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 90,933.3% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Water Works news, COO Cheryl Norton sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $504,103.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 24,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $4,269,080.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,559 shares of company stock worth $6,506,950. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $173.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $189.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $176.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.03.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. American Water Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AWK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $191.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.67.

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses; Market-Based Businesses; and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

