Empire Life Investments Inc. Purchases 1,433 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 1.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 148,743 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $14,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 59.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 52,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,481,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 3.3% during the second quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,735 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 890,893 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $110,747,000 after acquiring an additional 23,216 shares in the last quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 355.7% during the second quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,946,000 after acquiring an additional 31,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 7.5% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 10,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on EXAS. Cowen dropped their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James cut Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

Shares of EXAS opened at $75.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $70.53 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.03 and its 200 day moving average is $97.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 1.22.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

