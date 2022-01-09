Empire Life Investments Inc. Sells 522 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Empire Life Investments Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 162,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Teradyne worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Teradyne by 112.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,714,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,967,848 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,050,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,832 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne by 961.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 614,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,323,000 after acquiring an additional 556,669 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1,327.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 562,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,418,000 after acquiring an additional 523,183 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in Teradyne by 129.4% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 777,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,134,000 after acquiring an additional 438,420 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

TER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $153.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.64.

NASDAQ TER opened at $158.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.05 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.81, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 42.06%. The business had revenue of $950.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $932.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 7.53%.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 29,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total transaction of $4,067,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy E. Guertin sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $630,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,465 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,186. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Featured Article: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.