EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) Short Interest Update

EMX Royalty Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 30th total of 311,500 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 160,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Equinox Partners Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EMX Royalty in the third quarter worth about $4,153,000. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 561.3% during the second quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 235,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 65.9% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 456,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 181,290 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in EMX Royalty during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in EMX Royalty by 5.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 551,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 26,922 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMX opened at $2.04 on Friday. EMX Royalty has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $3.72.

EMX Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:EMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.20 million during the quarter.

EMX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised EMX Royalty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of EMX Royalty in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

About EMX Royalty

EMX Royalty Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metals properties. The firm focuses on the gold, copper, silver, lead, zinc and molybdenum properties. It conducts exploration on properties located primarily in Turkey, Haiti, Kyrgyz Republic, Europe, Southwest United States, and Asia Pacific.

