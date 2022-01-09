Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Liberum Capital

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) was downgraded by analysts at Liberum Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Endeavour Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavour Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.14.

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.01 on Friday. Endeavour Mining has a one year low of $18.11 and a one year high of $28.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.45.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

