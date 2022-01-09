Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Engagesmart Inc (NYSE:ESMT) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Engagesmart’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Engagesmart will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.12. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Engagesmart.

Get Engagesmart alerts:

Engagesmart (NYSE:ESMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $55.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million.

ESMT has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised Engagesmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Engagesmart from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Engagesmart in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Engagesmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Engagesmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $266,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Engagesmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $341,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Engagesmart in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $363,000. 0.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESMT stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.16. 497,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,173. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.50. Engagesmart has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $38.83.

About Engagesmart

EngageSmart Inc is a provider of vertically-tailored customer engagement software and integrated payments solutions. It offers single instance, multi-tenant, true Software-as-a-Service vertical solutions, including SimplePractice, InvoiceCloud, HealthPay24 and DonorDrive. The company’s solutions segment includes Health & Wellness, Government, Utilities, Financial Services and Giving.

Featured Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engagesmart (ESMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Engagesmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engagesmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.