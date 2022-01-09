Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $43.86

Enghouse Systems Limited (TSE:ENGH) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$43.86 and last traded at C$43.81, with a volume of 54332 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$44.88.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENGH shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$65.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.51 and its 200-day moving average price is C$55.29. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Enghouse Systems’s payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

About Enghouse Systems (TSE:ENGH)

Enghouse Systems Limited develops enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group. The Interactive Management Group segment provides customer interaction software and services to facilitate remote work, enhance customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications across various types of interactions, including voice, email, web chats, text, and video.

