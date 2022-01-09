Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (ETR:ENI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €14.50 ($16.47).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €14.70 ($16.70) price objective on ENI in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €14.00 ($15.91) price objective on ENI in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) price objective on ENI in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ENI opened at €12.79 ($14.53) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. ENI has a one year low of €8.16 ($9.27) and a one year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The stock has a market capitalization of $45.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €12.34 and a 200 day moving average price of €11.26.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.