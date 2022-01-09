Epic Cash (EPIC) Market Capitalization Achieves $30.22 Million

Epic Cash (CURRENCY:EPIC) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 9th. One Epic Cash coin can now be purchased for about $2.24 or 0.00005374 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Epic Cash has a market capitalization of $30.22 million and $103,595.00 worth of Epic Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Epic Cash has traded down 38.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Epic Cash alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004836 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00066690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005649 BTC.

Epic Cash Coin Profile

Epic Cash (CRYPTO:EPIC) is a coin. Epic Cash’s total supply is 13,517,180 coins. Epic Cash’s official message board is medium.com/epic-cash . The official website for Epic Cash is epic.tech . Epic Cash’s official Twitter account is @EpicCashTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Epic Cash is https://reddit.com/r/epiccash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EPIC is a community-driven project based on the fair distribution principle and will never have a pre-mine or an ICO. EPIC is a tech company that aims to create supporting tools to make the crypto world easier for the trader. “

Epic Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Epic Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Epic Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Epic Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Epic Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Epic Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.