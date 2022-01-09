Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $25.42 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

