Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Update

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the November 30th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Epiroc AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

EPOKY opened at $25.42 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $26.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

