EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to post sales of $133.43 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $129.10 million to $137.96 million. EPR Properties reported sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 58.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $474.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $470.60 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $534.37 million, with estimates ranging from $526.50 million to $547.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 1.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

EPR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:EPR traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.72. The stock had a trading volume of 455,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,267. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 52 week low of $32.56 and a 52 week high of $56.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.24.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 2,307.87%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in EPR Properties by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EPR Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

