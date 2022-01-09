Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $325.00 price target on the credit services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $264.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Equifax from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Equifax from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equifax currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.23.

Shares of EFX opened at $267.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.34 and a beta of 1.43. Equifax has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.30.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equifax will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 90.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 21.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 18.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

