Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) PT Raised to C$12.50 at National Bank Financial

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) had its target price raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.25 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on EQX. dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinox Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC boosted their price target on Equinox Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equinox Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$12.75 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.09.

Shares of EQX stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.67. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $10.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $245.13 million for the quarter. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 48.26% and a return on equity of 2.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Equinox Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinox Gold during the second quarter worth $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 102.0% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Equinox Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 20,355.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Equinox Gold Company Profile

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration of gold mining properties. Its projects include mesquite gold mine, aurizona gold mine, castle mountain, and copper projects. The company was founded by Marc Pais on March 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

