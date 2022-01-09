Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $39.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a financial services holding company comprised of two franchises, Equitable and AllianceBernstein. Equitable provides advice, protection and retirement strategies to individuals, families and small businesses. AllianceBernstein is a global investment management firm that offers research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals and private wealth clients in major world markets. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equitable in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a conviction-buy rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $35.49 on Thursday. Equitable has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $36.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $42,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 4,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $171,768.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,144 shares of company stock worth $2,019,038. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Equitable by 44.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,478,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,641 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 217,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,595,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,271 shares during the period. BlueMar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equitable by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMar Capital Management LLC now owns 300,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,163 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Equitable by 146.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,813,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

