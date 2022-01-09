Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0010

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded down 25.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Over the last week, Ether Zero has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. One Ether Zero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ether Zero has a market cap of $189,679.10 and approximately $4,326.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.40 or 0.07544891 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00070813 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Coin Profile

Ether Zero (ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Ether Zero’s total supply is 228,469,283 coins and its circulating supply is 186,439,870 coins. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official website is etherzero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

