EtherGem (EGEM) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $329.00

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 9th. In the last week, EtherGem has traded 23.9% lower against the dollar. EtherGem has a total market cap of $259,702.53 and approximately $329.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EtherGem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0133 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EtherGem Profile

EGEM is a coin. It was first traded on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for EtherGem is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “(EGEM) is a community-supported coin with no pre-mine. Based off of Ethereum. It also offers quarry nodes that pay dividends to node holders and a robust discord community with a bot that helps the management of daily tasks for node holders and members. “

EtherGem Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EtherGem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

