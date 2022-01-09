Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $807.42 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) to report sales of $807.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $815.10 million and the lowest is $799.47 million. Euronet Worldwide reported sales of $706.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full year sales of $2.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $816.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 4.98%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EEFT. Truist reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.17.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

EEFT stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $123.35. The stock had a trading volume of 240,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,055. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03 and a beta of 1.58. Euronet Worldwide has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Euronet Worldwide (EEFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.