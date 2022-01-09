European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) Shares Sold by Basso Capital Management L.P.

Basso Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EUSG) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 147,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. owned about 3.66% of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $157,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 60.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after acquiring an additional 160,359 shares during the period. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. grew its position in European Sustainable Growth Acquisition by 948.2% in the second quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 233,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 211,195 shares during the period.

EUSG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on European Sustainable Growth Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

EUSG opened at $9.68 on Friday. European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $10.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.86.

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Company Profile

European Sustainable Growth Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

