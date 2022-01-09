Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.
EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.
EVLO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,650. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.
About Evelo Biosciences
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
