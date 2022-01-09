Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.92.

EVLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $44.00 to $41.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Sunday, October 31st.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

EVLO stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.99. The stock had a trading volume of 132,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,650. Evelo Biosciences has a 1-year low of $5.74 and a 1-year high of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $320.23 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.30.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,325,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 25.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 33.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 6,891 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 15.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EDP2939 for inflammation; and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

Recommended Story: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.