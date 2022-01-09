Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the highest is ($0.21). Evofem Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.50) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.60) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,011.48%. The business had revenue of $1.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

EVFM opened at $0.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Evofem Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.71. The company has a market cap of $61.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of -0.20.

In other news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier bought 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.38 per share, for a total transaction of $51,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 200,594 shares of company stock valued at $76,070 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 37,855 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 145.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 104,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

