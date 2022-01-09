Exeedme Price Hits $0.45 on Major Exchanges (XED)

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 9th. Exeedme has a total market capitalization of $28.91 million and approximately $1.37 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exeedme coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Exeedme has traded up 26.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Exeedme alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.72 or 0.00058551 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.36 or 0.00083740 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,174.73 or 0.07518130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00071762 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42,322.07 or 1.00223540 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme’s genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exeedme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Exeedme should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exeedme using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Exeedme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Exeedme and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.