Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 30th total of 1,350,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total value of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XCUR. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Exicure by 184.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth $37,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Exicure during the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Exicure by 34.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares in the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XCUR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exicure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered shares of Exicure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

XCUR opened at $0.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.72. Exicure has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $2.83.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 155.30% and a negative net margin of 1,318.75%. The company had revenue of ($3.68) million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Exicure will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.

