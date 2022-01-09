Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.36 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) will announce sales of $2.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59 billion. Expedia Group posted sales of $920.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 156.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.34 billion to $8.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.20 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $2.31. Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.97.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,704,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,340. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.27. Expedia Group has a 52 week low of $118.30 and a 52 week high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 7,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $1,471,951.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.36, for a total value of $66,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,781 shares of company stock valued at $30,004,813 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,501 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $12,197,000 after acquiring an additional 9,511 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,304 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 93.7% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,630 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Expedia Group by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 564,011 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $92,334,000 after purchasing an additional 41,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

