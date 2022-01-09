Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$8.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$8.25 target price on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Laurentian lowered their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of Extendicare stock opened at C$7.25 on Friday. Extendicare has a 12-month low of C$5.80 and a 12-month high of C$8.71. The company has a market cap of C$649.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.68.

Extendicare (TSE:EXE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$310.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$305.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extendicare will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

About Extendicare

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

