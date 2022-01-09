FairGame 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.51 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One FairGame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FairGame has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. FairGame has a market cap of $9.23 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FairGame Coin Profile

FairGame (CRYPTO:FAIR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. The official website for FairGame is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairGame

