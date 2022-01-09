Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $41.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Fastly from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.89.

Fastly stock opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -18.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Fastly has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $122.75.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 2,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,127 shares of company stock valued at $3,488,899. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Fastly by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Fastly by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Fastly by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 100,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 22,513 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

