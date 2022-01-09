FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FB Financial Corp is a bank holding company. It operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, FirstBank. The company provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients. It operates primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama and North Georgia. The company also provides national mortgage business. FB Financial Corp is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Separately, Truist upped their price objective on FB Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.75.

FBK stock opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $34.99 and a 1-year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.78 and its 200-day moving average is $41.83.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. FB Financial had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 29.15%. The business had revenue of $147.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBK. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $229,000. Institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

