Financial Analysis: Huize (HUIZ) and Its Competitors

Huize (NASDAQ: HUIZ) is one of 35 public companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Huize to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Huize has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huize’s competitors have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Huize and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A Huize Competitors 253 1070 1206 47 2.41

As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Huize’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Huize has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.0% of Huize shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Huize and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Huize $187.01 million -$2.80 million -3.04 Huize Competitors $8.71 billion $658.10 million 34.28

Huize’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Huize. Huize is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Huize and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53% Huize Competitors 5.47% 20.21% 5.01%

Summary

Huize competitors beat Huize on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

