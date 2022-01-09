Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.67.

Several research firms have weighed in on FINGF. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$40.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

FINGF traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633. Finning International has a one year low of $20.95 and a one year high of $32.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.33.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.1808 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.56%.

About Finning International

Finning International, Inc engages in the sale, service, and renting out heavy equipment, engines, and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Operations, South American Operations, UK & Ireland Operations, and Other. The Canadian Operations segment is comprised of British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Yukon, the Northwest Territories, and a portion of Nunavut.

