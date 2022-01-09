Finning International (TSE:FTT) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FTT. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Finning International in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Finning International from C$41.50 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$43.00 target price on shares of Finning International and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$42.89.

Shares of FTT opened at C$32.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Finning International has a one year low of C$26.56 and a one year high of C$40.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.87.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

