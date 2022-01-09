First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 21,501 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 2,043.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,501 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAYX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paychex by 24.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Paychex by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Paychex by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 69.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total value of $951,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.04, for a total value of $72,716.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 265,586 shares of company stock valued at $35,500,659. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $128.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.93. The firm has a market cap of $46.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.30 and a 52-week high of $138.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.78% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on PAYX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Paychex from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Paychex from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.43.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

