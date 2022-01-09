First Horizon Advisors Inc. Buys 60,821 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 221.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,821 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Newell Brands by 24.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 6.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 70,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.88.

NASDAQ:NWL opened at $23.14 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.14.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. Newell Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.25%.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.