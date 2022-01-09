First Horizon Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 89.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,080 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 133,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,078,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5,508.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 189.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 118,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after acquiring an additional 77,302 shares during the period. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 185,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,445,000 after acquiring an additional 50,430 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $41.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.17. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

