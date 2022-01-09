First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $4.60 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 147.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,153 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,108,000 after purchasing an additional 200,614 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,785,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,599,000 after purchasing an additional 313,651 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,619,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,606,000 after purchasing an additional 151,436 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,515,000 after purchasing an additional 40,834 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,079,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,366,000 after purchasing an additional 94,960 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $86.21 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.10 and a fifty-two week high of $92.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.53.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

