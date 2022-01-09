First Horizon Advisors Inc. Takes $5.34 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 165,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. owned 0.17% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 434.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 378,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,215,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 57,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 12,660 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA SPTI opened at $31.63 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.33. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $33.01.

