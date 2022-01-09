First Horizon Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after buying an additional 14,821 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 113.1% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,047,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,048,000 after purchasing an additional 556,278 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Perrigo by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,385,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Perrigo by 14.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Perrigo by 112.2% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,541,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,509 shares during the period. 88.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Perrigo news, Director Rolf A. Classon purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.67 per share, with a total value of $99,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Todd W. Kingma bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.55 per share, for a total transaction of $112,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 49,955 shares of company stock worth $1,818,392. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. Perrigo Company plc has a 12 month low of $35.34 and a 12 month high of $50.90. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -51.06%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PRGO. Jefferies Financial Group raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

