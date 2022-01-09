First National Corp MA ADV Buys 1,354 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% during the second quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 134,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.2% in the third quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,399,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,698,000 after buying an additional 263,885 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 7,023 shares during the period. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 97,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,557,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $54.78 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.12. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $54.70 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.618 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 35.44%.

