First National Corp MA ADV Buys 264 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 70.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 124.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH stock opened at $278.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $281.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.33. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $232.55 and a 52-week high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.