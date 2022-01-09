First National Corp MA ADV Buys 5,358 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $10,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $564,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $241,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 344,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,086,000 after acquiring an additional 74,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ opened at $111.03 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $81.23 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.66.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

