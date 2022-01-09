First National Corp MA ADV Has $14.12 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 364,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,654 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $14,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 309,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,409 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 12,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.8% during the third quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.3% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 46,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.95 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.60 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.52.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.