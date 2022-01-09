First National Corp MA ADV Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV owned 0.09% of California Water Service Group worth $2,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $971,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth $566,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. 76.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other California Water Service Group news, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $85,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $30,422.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CWT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $67.83 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a one year low of $51.02 and a one year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

